US gunmaker Remington emerges from bankruptcy

Remington Outdoor Co Inc , one of the largest U.S. makers of firearms, emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday after completing a debt-cutting deal with creditors.

Remington, America's oldest gunmaker, filed for bankruptcy protection in March, weeks after a shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school killed 17 and spurred an intense campaign for gun control by activists.

