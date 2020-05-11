US has no need to buy back debt, will take advantage of low interest rates: Mnuchin

Business

US has no need to buy back debt, will take advantage of low interest rates: Mnuchin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday he sees no need for the country to buy back debt and that he plans to borrow money long-term to lock in low interest rates, as the coronavirus pandemic rocks the economy.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump leads daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Wa
FILE PHOTO: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin addresses the daily coronavirus response briefing as U.S. President Donald Trump listens at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday he sees no need for the country to buy back debt and that he plans to borrow money long-term to lock in low interest rates, as the coronavirus pandemic rocks the economy.

"One of the reasons I do feel comfortable with us spending all this money is because interest rates are very low. And we're taking advantage of long-term rates," Mnuchin said in a CNBC interview, adding the country plans to refinance all its debt to lock in low rates. "Because of the amount of debt we have in short-term that does roll off and the amount of debt we're using for these deficits, I think we have tremendous opportunities without needing to buy back debt."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and David Lawder; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark