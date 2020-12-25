US hedge fund Farallon seeks Toshiba extraordinary shareholders meeting
U.S. hedge fund Farallon Capital Management said on Friday it has asked Toshiba Corp to convene an extraordinary shareholders meeting over the Japanese industrial conglomerate's investment plans.
Farallon, which owns a stake of more than 5per cent in Toshiba, joins top shareholder Effissimo Capital Management in calling for an emergency meeting.
