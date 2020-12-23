US Homeland Security Dept to issue China data security warning to businesses -Axios

US Homeland Security Dept to issue China data security warning to businesses -Axios

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will issue an advisory to American businesses, warning them of data security risks associated with using communications equipment and services from China-linked companies, Axios reported on Tuesday https://bit.ly/3mIiljp.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Department of Homeland Security emblem is pictured at the National Cybersecurity & Communications Integration Center (NCCIC) located just outside Washington in Arlington, Virginia September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang/File Photo

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

