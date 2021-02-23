US House budget committee approves US$1.9 trillion covid-19 aid bill

The U.S. House of Representatives budget committee approved Monday a bill with US$1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief, backed by President Joe Biden.

WASHINGTON: The U.S. House of Representatives budget committee approved Monday a bill with US$1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief, backed by President Joe Biden.

The measure passed the panel on a vote of 19-16. The full House of Representatives hopes to pass the bill later this week. It would stimulate the U.S. economy and carry out Biden’s proposals to provide additional money for COVID-19 vaccines and other medical equipment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)