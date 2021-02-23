US House committees to hold Feb 26 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

The U.S. House of Representatives' Oversight and Homeland Security Committees will hold a joint hearing on Friday on cybersecurity incidents including the attack targeting SolarWinds Orion Software, it said in a statement.

Top executives from SolarWinds Corp, FireEye Inc and Microsoft Corp will testify at the hearing, the committee said on Monday.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; editing by Susan Heavey)