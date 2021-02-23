US House committees to hold Feb 26 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

Business

US House committees to hold Feb 26 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

The U.S. House of Representatives' Oversight and Homeland Security Committees will hold a joint hearing on Friday on cybersecurity incidents including the attack targeting SolarWinds Orion Software, it said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: Exterior view of SolarWinds headquarters in Austin
FILE PHOTO: The SolarWinds logo is seen outside its headquarters in Austin, Texas, U.S., December 18, 2020.

Top executives from SolarWinds Corp, FireEye Inc and Microsoft Corp will testify at the hearing, the committee said on Monday.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; editing by Susan Heavey)

Source: Reuters

