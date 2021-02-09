US House Democrats set to back US$14 billion for airline workers, new airport aid

A U.S. House committee on Wednesday will consider a Democratic plan to allocate another US$14 billion to extend payroll assistance to U.S. airlines to keep thousands of workers on the job through September 30, according to a committee document seen by Reuters.

WASHINGTON: A U.S. House committee on Wednesday will consider a Democratic plan to allocate another US$14 billion to extend payroll assistance to U.S. airlines to keep thousands of workers on the job through September 30, according to a committee document seen by Reuters.

Lawmakers are planning to extend new assistance to U.S. airlines for the program that has received US$40 billion to date and is set to expire March 31 in the US$1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. The proposal is also set to extend new aid to airports and passenger railroad Amtrak. The House Financial Services Committee proposal includes US$14 billion for airlines and US$1 billion for contractors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)