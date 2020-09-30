US House Judiciary antitrust report likely to come out as soon as Monday October 5 - source

Business

US House Judiciary antitrust report likely to come out as soon as Monday October 5 - source

The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee is expected to release a much anticipated report into antitrust allegations against four of America's largest tech companies as soon as Monday, Oct. 5, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google
FILE PHOTO: The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo from Reuters files

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee is expected to release a much anticipated report into antitrust allegations against four of America's largest tech companies as soon as Monday, Oct. 5, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The chief executives of four of the world's largest tech companies, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Apple and Alphabet's Google testified before the panel in July.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark