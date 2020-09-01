US House Oversight Committee to subpoena AbbVie in drug-pricing probe

The U.S. House Oversight Committee has decided to subpoena drugmaker Abbvie Inc to seek documents as part of its investigation into drug pricing practices.

REUTERS: The U.S. House Oversight Committee has decided to subpoena drugmaker Abbvie Inc to seek documents as part of its investigation into drug pricing practices.

"After more than 18 months, AbbVie has demonstrated its unwillingness to comply voluntarily with the Committee's investigation," Representative Carolyn Maloney, the Chairwoman of the committee, wrote in a memo.

AbbVie did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

