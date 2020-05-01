US House panel calls on Amazon's Bezos to testify on company practices

The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Friday called on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to testify to the panel about "competition concerns" related to the company's business practices.

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin speaks during the JFK Space Summit, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor/Files

In a letter to Bezos signed by Democratic and Republican members of the panel, the lawmakers referred to an April 23 Wall Street Journal story about Amazon and said “If the reporting in the Wall Street Journal article is accurate, then statements Amazon made to the committee about the company’s business practices appear to be misleading, and possibly criminally false or perjurious."

