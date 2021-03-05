US House panel probes four cos. over tax deductions, opioid settlements: statement

WASHINGTON: The U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee has questioned four companies over their plans to use a tax provision passed in a COVID-19-related law to address their litigation costs tied to their role in the nation's opioid crisis, it said in a statement on Friday.

The panel sent letters to Cardinal Health, McKesson Corporation, AmerisourceBergen, and Johnson & Johnson seeking further related information, the statement said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)