US House panel wants Boeing CEO to allow employee interviews on 737 MAX

A U.S. House committee on Thursday asked Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg to request interviews with several employees as part of the congressional probe into the design, development and certification of 737 MAX involved in two fatal crashes in five months killing 346 people.

FILE PHOTO: Boeing Chairman, President and CEO Muilenburg speaks during a delivery celebration of t
FILE PHOTO: Boeing Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg speaks during a delivery celebration of the Boeing KC-46 Pegasus aerial refueling tanker to the U.S. Air Force in Everett, Washington, U.S., January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

House Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio and Representative Rick Larsen said in a statement that while Boeing has provided substantial documents and shared senior management’s perspective "it’s important to the committee’s investigation to hear from relevant Boeing employees." The committee plans another Boeing hearing in the coming weeks.

Boeing did not immediately comment. The plane remains grounded worldwide.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Source: Reuters

