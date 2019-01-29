US House panels to hold joint hearing on Sprint, T-Mobile merger

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Two U.S. House panels will hold a joint hearing on Feb. 13 on T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp's proposed US$26 billion merger and its potential impact on consumers.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee and the Judiciary Committee will hold a joint hearing to "examine the merger’s potential impacts on consumers, workers and the wireless industry," the committees said. Both T-Mobile Chief Executive John Legere and Sprint Chairman Marcelo Claure have agreed to testify.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)