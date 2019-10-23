US House votes to advance bill curbing anonymous shell companies

The U.S. House voted on Tuesday to advance legislation that would require most companies to disclose who actually owns them, as well as handing banks a long-sought update to anti-money laundering rules.

WASHINGTON: The U.S. House voted on Tuesday to advance legislation that would require most companies to disclose who actually owns them, as well as handing banks a long-sought update to anti-money laundering rules.

The bill was approved by lawmakers by a vote of 249 to 173, and was backed mostly by Democrats. The measure now heads to the Senate, where similar legislation is already under consideration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Chris Reese)