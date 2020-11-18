US housing starts beat expectations in October

A D.R. Horton home building project is pictured in San Marcos, California
A DR Horton home building project is pictured in San Marcos, California. (Photo: Reuters) 
WASHINGTON: US homebuilding increased more than expected in October, suggesting the housing market continues to be sustained by historically low mortgage rates even as the economic recovery shows signs of strain amid a resurgence in new COVID-19 infections.

Housing starts rose 4.9 per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.530 million units last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday (Nov 18). Data for September was revised up to a 1.459 million-unit pace from the previously reported 1.415 million.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast starts increasing to a rate of 1.460 million units in September.

