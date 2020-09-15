US import prices increase more than expected in August

U.S. import prices increased more than expected in August and gains in the prior month were revised sharply higher, supporting views that inflation pressures were building up.

WASHINGTON: U.S. import prices increased more than expected in August and gains in the prior month were revised sharply higher, supporting views that inflation pressures were building up.

The Labor Department said on Tuesday import prices rose 0.9per cent last month. Data for July was revised higher to show import prices accelerating 1.2per cent instead of 0.7per cent as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, increasing 0.5per cent in August.

In the 12 months through August, import prices fell 1.4per cent after declining 2.8per cent in July.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrew Heavens)