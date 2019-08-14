US import prices unexpectedly rise, but trend still weak

WASHINGTON: U.S. import prices unexpectedly rose in July, but the underlying trend continued to be weak, pointing to subdued imported inflation pressures.

The report from the Labor Department on Wednesday suggested inflation could remain moderate despite a broad increase in consumer prices in July, which could allow the Federal Reserve to cut interest rate further to limit the damage to the economy from trade tensions.

The Trump administration on Tuesday delayed imposing a 10per cent import tariff on laptops, cell phones, video game consoles and a wide range of other products made in China until mid-December, saying the move was to avoid hurting American shoppers heading into the Christmas holiday.

Economists said the delay of the duties, which had been scheduled to kick off on Sept. 1, still left a cloud over the economy. Fears about the impact of the trade war on the U.S. economic expansion, the longest in history, prompted the Fed to cut its short-term lending rate by 25 basis points last month for the first time since 2008.

Import prices increased 0.2per cent last month as a rebound in the cost of petroleum products offset declines in prices for capital goods and motor vehicles, the government said. Data for June was revised down to show import prices dropping 1.1per cent instead of falling 0.9per cent as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices would be unchanged in July. In the 12 months through July, import prices dropped 1.8per cent after decreasing 2.0per cent in June. Import prices exclude tariffs.

U.S. stock index futures were trading sharply lower as weak Chinese and German data triggered recession fears. Prices of U.S. Treasuries rose while the dollar was slightly stronger against a basket of currencies.

EXPORT PRICES REBOUND In July, prices for imported fuels and lubricants rebounded 1.8per cent after falling 7.3per cent in the prior month. Petroleum prices increased 1.9per cent after plunging 7.0per cent in June. Imported food prices fell 0.5per cent, the third straight monthly drop.

Excluding fuels and food, import prices were unchanged last month after dropping 0.2per cent in June. The core import prices fell 1.5per cent in the 12 months through July.

The cost of imported capital goods decreased 0.1per cent last month after falling 0.2per cent in June. The price of imported motor vehicles and parts declined 0.3per cent last month.

Prices for imported consumer goods excluding automobiles rose 0.2per cent after being unchanged in June.

The cost of goods imported from China dipped 0.1per cent last month after falling 0.2per cent in June. Prices fell 1.6per cent in the 12 months through July, matching June's decline.

The report also showed export prices rose 0.2per cent in July, boosted by gains in prices for agricultural and nonagricultural products, after declining for two straight months. Export prices fell 0.9per cent on a year-on-year basis in July after decreasing 1.6per cent in June.

Prices for exported agricultural products rose 0.4per cent, lifted by a surge in prices for soybeans, other animal feeds, nuts and vegetables. Prices for agricultural products jumped 3.7per cent in the 12 months to July, the largest advance since June 2017.

Prices for exported nonagricultural goods rose 0.2per cent in July after tumbling 1.0per cent in June. In the 12 months through July, prices dropped 1.5per cent.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)