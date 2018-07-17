US industrial production rebounds in June

WASHINGTON: US industrial production increased in June, boosted by a sharp rebound in manufacturing and further gains in mining output, the latest sign of robust economic growth in the second quarter.

The Federal Reserve said on Tuesday (Jul 17) industrial production rose 0.6 per cent last month after a downwardly revised 0.5 per cent decline in May.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast industrial production rising 0.6 per cent last month after a previously reported 0.1 per cent dip in May.

