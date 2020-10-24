US investigators may file antitrust charges against Facebook as soon as November: Washington Post

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

REUTERS: Federal and state investigators in the United States are expected to file antitrust charges against social media company Facebook Inc as soon as November, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing four people familiar with the matter.

