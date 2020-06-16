US-Israel cybersecurity firm Salt Security raises US$20 million

JERUSALEM: U.S.-Israel cybersecurity startup Salt Security said on Tuesday it raised US$20 million in a funding round led by venture capital firm Tenaya Capital.

The company, whose platform protects systems from application program interface (API) attacks, said it will use the investment for development and innovation, to address new use cases, and to expand sales and marketing.

To date Salt Security has raised a total of US$30 million.

