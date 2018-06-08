US ITC says probing Toyota, others in patent infringement case

The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Thursday it would investigate Toyota Motor Corp , Panasonic Corp and other companies for alleged patent infringement in certain infotainment systems, components and automobiles containing such systems.

WASHINGTON: The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Thursday it would investigate Toyota Motor Corp , Panasonic Corp and other companies for alleged patent infringement in certain infotainment systems, components and automobiles containing such systems.

The investigation was based on a complaint by Broadcom Inc , the commission said in a statement.

Advertisement

Other companies to be investigated are Denso Ten America Ltd, a subsidiary of Denso Corp ; Renesas Electronics Corp ; and Japan Radio, a unit of Nisshinbo Holdings Inc .

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Tim Ahmann)