US job openings rise slightly in September

WASHINGTON: US job openings increased moderately in September and layoffs appeared to abate, pointing to a gradual labour market recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Job openings, a measure of labour demand, were up 84,000 to 6.4 million on the last day of September, the Labor Department said on Tuesday (Nov 10) in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS. Vacancies remained below their 7 million level in February.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The job openings rate was unchanged at 4.3 per cent in September. Layoffs dropped 200,000 to 1.3 million. The layoffs rate fell to 0.9 per cent from 1.1 per cent in August.

The JOLTS report followed on the heels of news last Friday that the economy created 638,000 jobs in October, the smallest gain since the jobs recovery started in May. Employment remains 10.1 million jobs below its peak in February. Millions of people are experiencing long periods of unemployment.