US judge approves CVS purchase of insurer Aetna

WASHINGTON: A federal judge reviewing a Justice Department decision to allow U.S. pharmacy chain and benefits manager CVS Health Corp to merge with insurer Aetna said on Wednesday that the agreement was legal under antitrust law.

Judge Richard Leon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia had been examining a government plan announced in October to allow the merger on condition that Aetna sell its Medicare prescription drug plan business to WellCare Health Plans Inc . Both deals have closed.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)