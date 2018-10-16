US Judge approves settlement between SEC, Musk

A U.S. judge on Tuesday approved the settlement between the Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla Inc and its Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.

Musk agreed to pay a US$20 million fine and step aside as Tesla's chairman for three years to settle charges that could have forced his exit from Tesla.

The company also accepted a US$20 million fine, despite not being charged with fraud.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

