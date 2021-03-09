US judge approves US$1.5 billion Daimler diesel emissions settlement

A U.S. judge on Tuesday approved Daimler AG's US$1.5 billion settlement to resolve a U.S. government probe into diesel pollution from 250,000 vehicles.

The settlement, which was announced in September, includes an US$875 million civil penalty levied under the Clean Air Act and US$546 million to fix the polluting vehicles and offset excess emissions, court papers show. Daimler will also pay California US$127.5 million and separately agreed to a US$700 million settlement with diesel vehicle owners.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)