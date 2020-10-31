US judge blocks Commerce Department TikTok order

Business

US judge blocks Commerce Department TikTok order

U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone in Pennsylvania on Friday blocked a U.S. Commerce Department order barring key technical transactions with TikTok set to take effect Nov. 12.

FILE PHOTO: The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company&apos;s U.S. head office in California
FILE PHOTO: The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company's U.S. head office in Culver City, California, U.S., Sept. 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone in Pennsylvania on Friday blocked a U.S. Commerce Department order barring key technical transactions with TikTok set to take effect Nov. 12.

The Chinese-owned short video-sharing app had warned the prohibitions could effectively ban its use in the United States. Beetlestone enjoined the Commerce Department from barring data hosting within the United States for TikTok, content delivery services and other transactions.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark