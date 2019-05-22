US judge rules Qualcomm practices violate antitrust law

US judge rules Qualcomm practices violate antitrust law

Qualcomm Inc unlawfully suppressed competition in the market for cellphone chips and used its dominant position to exact excessive licensing fees, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

A sign on the Qualcomm campus is seen, as chip maker Broadcom Ltd announced an unsolicited bid to b
A sign on the Qualcomm campus is seen, as chip maker Broadcom Ltd announced an unsolicited bid to buy peer Qualcomm Inc for $103 billion, in San Diego, California, U.S. November 6, 2017.

Qualcomm did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of the company fell 12per cent to US$68.40 in trading before the bell on Wednesday.

