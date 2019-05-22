US judge rules Qualcomm practices violate antitrust law

Qualcomm Inc unlawfully suppressed competition in the market for cellphone chips and used its dominant position to exact excessive licensing fees, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

Qualcomm did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of the company fell 12per cent to US$68.40 in trading before the bell on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)