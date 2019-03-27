US judge schedules hearing in SEC lawsuit against Tesla's Musk

A federal judge on Tuesday scheduled an April 4 hearing to hear oral arguments in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit seeking to hold Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk in contempt.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan scheduled the hearing for 2 p.m. EDT, in a brief order that did not say what will be discussed. The SEC and Musk previously said they saw no need for an evidentiary hearing.

