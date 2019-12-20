US Justice Department and FCC fight state effort to block merger of Sprint, T-Mobile

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The U.S. Justice Department and Federal Communications Commission filed in court on Friday to support a merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, the third and fourth largest wireless carriers.

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Justice Department and Federal Communications Commission filed in court on Friday to support a merger of T-Mobile and Sprint , the third and fourth largest wireless carriers.

A group of state attorneys general have asked a federal judge to stop the deal, saying it would lead to higher prices for customers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)