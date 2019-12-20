US Justice Department and FCC fight state effort to block merger of Sprint, T-Mobile
The U.S. Justice Department and Federal Communications Commission filed in court on Friday to support a merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, the third and fourth largest wireless carriers.
A group of state attorneys general have asked a federal judge to stop the deal, saying it would lead to higher prices for customers.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)