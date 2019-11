US Justice Department issues civil subpoenas to automakers in California emissions deal probe

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The U.S. Justice Department has issued civil subpoenas in its antitrust investigation into four major automakers’ voluntary agreement with California to adopt compromise vehicle emissions requirements, a source briefed on the matter said on Thursday.

The Justice Department has issued civil investigative demands to Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor Co, BMW AG, and Volkswagen AG , the source said. The department previously confirmed that in August it sent the four automakers letters. A BMW spokesman confirmed Thursday the company received a subpoena, while the other three automakers did not immediately comment.

The Wall Street Journal reported the subpoenas earlier.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; additional reporting by Joseph White in Detroit; editing by Chris Reese)