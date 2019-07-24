US Justice Department opens antitrust review of tech companies

The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it was opening an antitrust investigation of major digital tech firms and whether they engage in anticompetitive practices.

A Justice Department statement did not identify specific companies but said the review would consider concerns raised about "search, social media, and some retail services online" - an apparent reference to Alphabet Inc , Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc .

Reuters reported on May 31 that the Justice Department was preparing an investigation of Google to determine whether the tech giant broke antitrust law. Google declined to comment, while Facebook and Amazon did not immediately comment.

