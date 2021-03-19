US Justice Department probing Visa over debit-card practices: WSJ

REUTERS: The US Department of Justice is investigating whether Visa is engaging in anticompetitive practices in the debit-card market, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday (Mar 19), citing people familiar with the matter.

The department's antitrust division has been probing if Visa limited merchants' ability to route debit-card transactions over card networks that are often less expensive, the WSJ reported.

Many of the department's questions are focused on online debit-card transactions, but investigators are looking into in-store issues as well, according to the report.

Visa declined to comment. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this year, Visa and fintech startup Plaid called off their US$5.3 billion merger following a lawsuit from the Justice Department aimed at blocking the deal on antitrust grounds.

The Justice Department had argued that the deal "would eliminate a nascent competitive threat" to Visa, which it said was a "monopolist in online debit transactions".

The new probe is also examining if the payment processor's practices are allowing it to maintain a dominant market share unlawfully, according to the report.

