US Justice Department to propose changes to internet platforms immunity - source

The U.S. Justice Department will unveil later on Wednesday a proposal that seeks to limit legal protections for internet platforms on managing content, a person briefed on the matter confirmed.

The proposal, which takes aim at Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, would need congressional approval and is not likely to see action until next year at the earliest. President Donald Trump said in late May he would propose legislation to scrap or weaken the law that has protected internet companies, including Twitter, in an extraordinary attempt to regulate social media platforms where he has been criticized.

