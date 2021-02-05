US labor board denies Amazon's request to halt Alabama union election

The U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Friday denied Amazon.com Inc's motion to halt the union election at the company's Bessemer, Alabama warehouse and its request to review the decision to hold the election by mail.

The election will now proceed as scheduled with the mailing of ballots on Feb. 8, which voters must return by March 29. (https://bit.ly/3cH4oB2)

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

