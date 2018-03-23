US lawmakers formally ask Facebook CEO to testify on user data

The leaders of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee on Friday wrote Facebook Inc chief executive Mark Zuckerberg detailing new concerns about the social media company's use of data and formally requesting that he testify at a future hearing.

WASHINGTON: U.S. lawmakers on Friday formally asked Facebook Inc's Mark Zuckerberg to explain at a Washington hearing how 50 million users' data got into the hands of political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

The world's largest social media network is under growing pressure from governments, investors and advertizers. This follows allegations by a whistleblower that British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed users' information to build profiles on American voters that were later used to help elect U.S. President Donald Trump in 2016.

"The hearing will examine the harvesting and sale of personal information from more than 50 million Facebook users, potentially without their notice or consent and in violation of Facebook policy," chairman Representative Greg Walden, a Republican who chairs the panel, and Frank Pallone, the top Democrat, and other committee leaders wrote in the letter.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee did not say when they planned the hearing but it will not happen until Congress returns from a two-week recess.

A Facebook spokesman confirmed the company had received the letter and was reviewing it, but did not say whether or not Zuckerberg would agree to testify.

The Facebook chief executive apologized on Wednesday for mistakes his company made and promised to restrict developers' access to user information as part of a plan to protect privacy.

His apology failed to appease investors and advertizers.

Advertisers Mozilla and Commerzbank have suspended ads on the service and the hashtag #DeleteFacebook remained popular online. On Friday, Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said Tesla and its SpaceX's Facebook pages - each with more than 2.6 million followers - had been deleted.

"I didn't realize there was one. Will do," Musk wrote on Twitter, responding to a person urging him to delete the SpaceX page.

Investors continued to sell Facebook shares on Friday, although not at the pace of earlier in the week. After opening higher, they were down 1.4 percent at US$162, and have fallen around 12 percent since last Friday. The company has lost more than US$50 billion in market value since the allegations surfaced this week.

Zuckerberg said this week he would be willing to testify if he is the right person at the company to speak to lawmakers. Several Democratic U.S. senators are also seeking Zuckerberg's testimony.

Facebook executives spent Wednesday and Thursday on Capitol Hill briefing congressional committee staffers.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington Additional reporting by Jessical Toonkel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Susan Thomas)