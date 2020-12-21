US lawmakers to back US$1.9 billion to replace telecom equipment from China's Huawei, ZTE - source

WASHINGTON: U.S. lawmakers are expected to endorse US$1.9 billion to fund a program to remove telecom network equipment that the U.S. government says pose national security risks as part of a year-end spending bill and COVID-19 bill, a source briefed on the matter said Sunday.

The Federal Communications Commission said in June it had formally designated China’s Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE Corp as threats, a declaration that bars U.S. firms from tapping an US$8.3 billion government fund to purchase equipment from the companies. Earlier this month, the FCC finalized rules that require carriers with ZTE or Huawei equipment to “rip and replace” that equipment but is awaiting funding from Congress.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)