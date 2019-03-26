US lawyer Michael Avenatti arrested in Nike extortion scam: prosecutors

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represented adult film star Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against U.S. President Donald Trump, has been charged with extorting more than US$20 million from Nike, according to a criminal complaint filed by federal authorities in New York.

NEW YORK: Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represented adult film star Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against U.S. President Donald Trump, was arrested on Monday and charged with extorting more than US$20 million from Nike, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. Attorneys offices in New York and Los Angeles separately filed charges against Avenatti, with the California case accusing him of embezzling a client's money to cover his own debts, as well as using phony tax returns to obtain millions of dollars in loans from a bank.

Avenatti threatened to expose allegations of misconduct from Nike employees unless the apparel company paid him and an unnamed co-conspirator US$22.5 million to "buy Avenatti's silence," the New York complaint said.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Scott Malone)