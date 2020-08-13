US leaves tariffs on Airbus aircraft unchanged at 15per cent

The U.S. government on Wednesday said it would maintain 15per cent tariffs on Airbus aircraft and 25per cent tariffs on other European goods, despite moves by the European Union to resolve a long-standing dispute over aircraft subsidies.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the EU had not taken actions necessary to come into compliance with World Trade Organization decisions, and Washington would initiate a new process to try to reach a long-term solution.

Lighthizer's office said it would modify its list of US$7.5 billion of affected European products to remove certain goods from Greece and Britain, adding an equivalent amount of goods from Germany and France.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, David Lawder and David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)