US made progress in convincing EU on Huawei technology risks: Pompeo

WASHINGTON: The United States has made progress in convincing the European Union of the risks in using technology from China's Huawei and will continue to push them on the issue, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

In congressional testimony, Pompeo said he was "hopeful" that the Europeans would move in the U.S. direction on using Huawei equipment. "I think we've made progress and I know that we are going to continue to push," he said. "When you have telecommunications that are deeply connected to state-owned enterprises connected to China, we don't see there is a technical mitigation risk that is possible."

Pompeo has warned that the United States will not partner with or share information with countries that adopt Huawei Technologies Co Ltd system.

