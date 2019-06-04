US manufacturing mired in soft patch as orders, shipments fall

WASHINGTON: New orders for US-made goods fell in April and shipments dropped by the most in two years, indicating continuing weakness in manufacturing activity that could hurt the broader economy.

The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday (Jun 4) added to moderate consumer spending as well as weak home sales, construction and equipment outlays in April in suggesting that economic growth was slowing sharply after a temporary boost from trade, inventories and defence spending in the first quarter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some economists believe the dimming economic outlook, which also reflects an escalating trade war between the United States and China, could force the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this year. The US central bank early this year suspended its three-year rate hiking campaign.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the central bank was closely monitoring the implications of the trade tensions on the economy and would "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion."

"Powell may have opened the door a crack wider to the possibility that the Fed will ratify one or two of the rate cuts the markets have discounted this year," said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG in New York.

Factory goods orders declined 0.8 per cent, pulled down by softening demand for transportation equipment, computers and electronic orders, and primary metals. Orders increased 1.3 per cent in March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders would fall 0.9 per cent in April. Factory orders rose 1.6 per cent compared to April 2018.

Manufacturing, which accounts for about 12 per cent of the economy, is being squeezed by businesses placing fewer orders while working off stockpiles of unsold goods in warehouses.

The sector could see more disruptions to the supply chain after President Donald Trump announced last week that he would impose a tariff on all goods from Mexico in a bid to stem the tide of illegal immigration across the US-Mexican border. The tariff would start at five per cent on Jun 10.

Manufacturers are still digesting the White House's decision in early May to slap additional tariffs of up to 25 per cent on US$200 billion of Chinese goods, which prompted retaliation by Beijing.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

The trade war, together with the inventory bloat that is concentrated in the automotive sector, could keep manufacturing on the backfoot. A survey on Monday showed a measure of national factory activity dropped to a 31-month low in May, with manufacturers worried mostly about the trade tensions.

BUMPY ROAD AHEAD

"We expect further bumps along the road for manufacturing as a slowing global economy and escalating tariffs on major US trading partners pose headwinds," said Stephen Ciccarella, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

"The supply chains with the US and Mexico are more intertwined than those between the US and China, which would make the spillover effects on the US economy more significant than the five per cent tariff would otherwise suggest."

Stocks on Wall Street were trading higher, boosted by Powell's comments. The dollar rose marginally against a basket of currencies, while US Treasury prices fell.

Inventories at factories rose 0.3 per cent in April. The stock of unsold goods has increased in seven of the last eight months. Shipments of manufactured goods fell 0.5 per cent in April, the largest drop since April 2017, after rising 0.2 per cent in March.

The inventories-to-shipments ratio increased to 1.37 from 1.36 in March. Pointing to further weakness in manufacturing activity, unfilled orders at factories slipped 0.1 per cent in April, reversing March's 0.1 per cent rise.

Boeing's move to cut production of its troubled 737 MAX aircraft is also hurting manufacturing.

The economy is broadly slowing despite the lowest unemployment rate in nearly 50 years. The Atlanta Federal Reserve is forecasting GDP rising at a 1.3 per cent annualised rate in the second quarter. The economy grew at a 3.1 per cent rate in the January-March period.

In April, orders for computers and electronic products fell 0.5 per cent, while those for primary metals dropped 1.1 per cent. Machinery orders rose 0.3 per cent. Orders for electrical equipment, appliances and components increased 0.9 per cent.

Transportation equipment orders tumbled 5.9 per cent after rising 6.0 per cent in March. Orders for civilian aircraft and parts plunged 25.2 per cent. Motor vehicles and parts orders fell 1.7 per cent, the biggest drop since July 2017.

The Commerce Department also said April orders for non-defence capital goods excluding aircraft, which are seen as a measure of business spending plans on equipment, declined 1.0 per cent instead of the 0.9 per cent drop reported last month.

Orders for these so-called core capital goods rose 0.3 per cent in March. Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate business equipment spending in the gross domestic product report, were unchanged as previously reported.

Core capital goods shipments fell 0.6 per cent in March. Business spending on equipment contracted in the first quarter for the first time in three years.

"It is likely that real equipment spending will decline again in the second quarter," said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.