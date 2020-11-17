US manufacturing output picks up in October

WASHINGTON: US manufacturing production accelerated in October, though exploding new COVID-19 infections across the country could cause disruptions at factories and leave the recovery in jeopardy.

Manufacturing output increased 1.0 per cent last month, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday (Nov 17).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Data for September was revised up to show production at factories gaining 0.1 per cent instead of decreasing 0.3 per cent as previously reported.

Factory production remains below its pre-pandemic level. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing output rising 1.0 per cent in October.