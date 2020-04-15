US manufacturing output posts largest drop since 1946

U.S. manufacturing output dropped by the most since 1946 in March as the novel coronavirus pandemic fractured supply chains, suggesting business investment contracted further in the first quarter.

WASHINGTON: U.S. manufacturing output dropped by the most in just over 74 years in March as the novel coronavirus pandemic fractured supply chains, suggesting business investment contracted further in the first quarter.

The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday manufacturing production plummeted 6.3per cent last month, the biggest decrease since February 1946. Data for February was revised down to show output at factories slipping 0.1per cent instead of edging up 0.1per cent as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing output dropping 3.2per cent in March.

The Fed said "the estimates in this release incorporated data on stay-at-home orders as well as other information on

industrial activity for late in the month."

Production at factories dropped at a 7.1per cent annualized rate in the first quarter, the sharpest since the first quarter of 2009, after decreasing at a 0.5per cent pace in the October-December period. Manufacturing, which accounts for 11per cent of the U.S. economy, was already struggling from the fallout of the Trump administration's trade war with China well before the before the coronavirus hit U.S. shores.

In addition to disrupting global supply chains, the highly contagious virus, which causes a respiratory illness called COVID-19, has depressed demand for crude oil, undercutting spending by oil producers on drilling and shaft exploration equipment. Business investment has contracted for three straight quarters, the longest such stretch since the Great Recession. That downturn appears to have deepened in the first quarter.

Motor vehicles and parts production tumbled 28.0per cent last month. Business equipment output decreased 8.6per cent, held down by a 22.8per cent drop in transit equipment that reflected cutbacks in the output of both motor vehicles and civilian aircraft.

Production of construction supplies fell 5.8per cent, while business supplies output declined 6.7per cent. Oil and gas well drilling fell 1.3per cent last month.

The slump in manufacturing output in March, together with a 2.0per cent decline in mining and a 3.9per cent slump in utilities production, resulted in industrial production decreasing 5.4per cent last month. That was the largest decline in industrial output since January 1946 and followed a 0.5per cent gain in February. Industrial production contracted at a 7.5per cent rate in the first quarter, the steepest since the second quarter of 2009, after rising at 0.3per cent pace in the fourth quarter.

Capacity utilization for the manufacturing sector, a measure of how fully firms are using their resources, fell 4.7 percentage points to 70.3per cent in March. Overall capacity use for the industrial sector decreased 4.3 percentage points to 72.7per cent in March. It is 7.1 percentage points below its 1972-2019 average. Officials at the Fed tend to look at capacity use measures for signals of how much "slack" remains in the economy — how far growth has room to run before it becomes inflationary.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)