US manufacturing production rises more than expected in July

WASHINGTON: U.S. factory output increased more than expected in July, boosted by a surge in motor vehicle production.

The Federal Reserve said on Friday manufacturing production rose 3.4per cent last month after advancing 7.4per cent in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing output increasing 3.0per cent in July.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)