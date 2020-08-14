US manufacturing production rises more than expected in July

Business

US manufacturing production rises more than expected in July

U.S. factory output increased more than expected in July, boosted by a surge in motor vehicle production.

Employees and contractors stand at a gate to the Boeing Renton Factory, in Renton, Washington
FILE PHOTO: Employees and contractors stand at a gate to the Boeing Renton Factory, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Renton, Washington, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. factory output increased more than expected in July, boosted by a surge in motor vehicle production.

The Federal Reserve said on Friday manufacturing production rose 3.4per cent last month after advancing 7.4per cent in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing output increasing 3.0per cent in July.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark