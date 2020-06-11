US May deficit nearly doubles to US$399 billion

The U.S. federal budget deficit in May nearly doubled to US$399 billion from a year earlier amid continued strong spending on coronavirus relief programs and a 25per cent drop in receipts, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON: The U.S. federal budget deficit in May nearly doubled to US$399 billion from a year earlier amid continued strong spending on coronavirus relief programs and a 25per cent drop in receipts, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

The May deficit brought the year-to-date fiscal deficit to US$1.88 trillion, already eclipsing the previous full-year record of US$1.4 trillion in 2009, with some analysts predicting a gap as high as US$3.8 trillion for the fiscal year to Sept. 30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

May receipts fell 25per cent to US$174 billion, powered largely by a 16per cent drop in individual withheld taxes and a 62per cent drop in corporate income tax payments. Outlays were up 30per cent to US$573 billion.

A U.S. Treasury official told Reuters that it was difficult to predict when the coronavirus relief outlays would peak in the federal budget data.

While the May deficit reflected large spending on direct payments to individuals, it did not reflect the outlays for forgivable small business loans. Those numbers will show up in the budget as loans are forgiven between the end of June and late October, the official said.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Advertisement