US may issue 100-year bonds if 50-year bond issue succeeds: Mnuchin

WASHINGTON: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday said the United States may issue 100-year bonds if a bid to issue 50-year bonds is successful.

"If there is proper demand we will issue 50-year bonds," Mnuchin said in an interview with DealBook and streamed online live. If those are successful, he said, the U.S. "will consider" 100-year bonds.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Sandra Maler)