US may issue 100-year bonds if 50-year bond issue succeeds: Mnuchin

Business

US may issue 100-year bonds if 50-year bond issue succeeds: Mnuchin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday said the United States may issue 100-year bonds if a bid to issue 50-year bonds is successful.

FILE PHOTO: Steve Mnuchin Answers Questions from the Press
FILE PHOTO: Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin answers questions from the press after an interview on CNBC on the North Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger. - RC1913A6D360/File Photo

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday said the United States may issue 100-year bonds if a bid to issue 50-year bonds is successful.

"If there is proper demand we will issue 50-year bonds," Mnuchin said in an interview with DealBook and streamed online live. If those are successful, he said, the U.S. "will consider" 100-year bonds.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark