US motorists drove less in November than year earlier

NEW YORK: U.S. motorists traveled fewer miles in November than a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Transportation said in a report on Monday.

Miles driven in the month fell 100 million miles, or 0.1 percent, to 260.3 billion miles. The largest drop was seen in the north central region, where mileage dropped by 0.7per cent, according to the monthly report.

The figure is an indicator of the country's demand for gasoline and other motor fuels.

(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Chris Reese)