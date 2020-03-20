US moves tax day to July 15: Mnuchin

The U.S. government is moving its tax filing day from April 15 to July 15, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Friday amid the coronavirus crisis afflicting the country.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks at a news briefing
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks about sanctions against Turkey at a news briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

"All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest and penalties," Mnuchin said in a Twitter post. He encouraged all taxpayers who may have refunds to file now.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul)

Source: Reuters

