US moves tax day to July 15: Mnuchin

The U.S. government is moving its tax filing day from April 15 to July 15, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Friday amid the coronavirus crisis afflicting the country.

WASHINGTON: The U.S. government is moving its tax filing day from April 15 to July 15, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Friday amid the coronavirus crisis afflicting the country.

"All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest and penalties," Mnuchin said in a Twitter post. He encouraged all taxpayers who may have refunds to file now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul)