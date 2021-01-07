US mulling to add Alibaba, Tencent to China stock ban - WSJ

US mulling to add Alibaba, Tencent to China stock ban - WSJ

U.S. officials are considering prohibiting Americans from investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

