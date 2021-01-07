US mulling to add Alibaba, Tencent to China stock ban - WSJ

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

U.S. officials are considering prohibiting Americans from investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

