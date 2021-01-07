US mulling to add Alibaba, Tencent to China stock ban - WSJ
U.S. officials are considering prohibiting Americans from investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
