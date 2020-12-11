US November budget deficit held to US$145 billion by benefit calendar shifts -Treasury

WASHINGTON: The U.S. government posted a US$145 billion budget deficit for November, down from US$209 billion a year ago, the Treasury Department said on Thursday, but the decline was largely due to calendar shifts of federal benefit payments.

Without these adjustments, Treasury said November receipts would have fallen 6per cent from November 2019, while outlays would have increased 11per cent, which would have led to a US$207 billion November deficit.

Some US$62 billion worth of November benefit payments were shifted into October because November started on a weekend, while the November 2019 data showed US$48 billion in December 2019 benefits were paid in November because December started on a weekend.

November receipts as reported totaled US$220 billion versus US$225 billion a year earlier, a decline of 3per cent, while November outlays as reported totaled US$365 billion, compared to US$434 billion a year earlier, a 16per cent drop.

For the first two months of the 2021 fiscal year started Oct. 1, Treasury reported a federal deficit of US$429 billion, compared with US$343 billion for the first two months of fiscal 2020.

Treasury officials said this was driven by a 9per cent increase in outlays to US$887 billion due to spending on healthcare and coronavirus rescue programs and on unemployment compensation. Receipts for the year-to-date fell 3per cent to US$457 billion.

The latest Treasury results follow a record full-year deficit of US$3.132 trillion for fiscal 2020, which ended Sept. 30, more than tripling the previous year's shortfall due to COVID-19 aid spending.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Ricci)